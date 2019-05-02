Director of Chillicothe’s Grand River Technical School, Jayme Caughron, has been selected to receive the 2019 National School Administrator Award.

Recently, Director of Chillicothe’s Grand River Technical School, Jayme Caughron, was selected to receive the 2019 National School Administrator Award, sponsored by Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

FCCLA recognizes that without the support of school administrators, students could not take

advantage of the many opportunities offered through Family, Career and Community Leaders of

America. Exceptional administrators encourage chapters to take advantage of FCCLA programs and develop leadership skills to prepare them for their multiple adult roles of family member, wage earner and community leader. The winning administrator is recognized for their service to FCCLA through support and encouragement of activities, advisers, individual students, chapter

membership, and career and technical education.

Caughron supports FCCLA membership, fundraising, and national program activities by promoting student-organized events through both school email and social media. She encourages her Family and Consumer Sciences classes to spearhead involvements in integrated FCCLA curriculum, encouraging leadership activities that benefit the students and the community. Caughron volunteers at FCCLA events and assists advisers with scheduling, time, and transportation. She spearheaded the addition of the hospitality and tourism program at the school and encouraged FCCLA membership and participation by coming up with a flexible solution of having two different affiliation options to meet student needs.

Kerrie Campbell, one of the chapter’s FCCLA advisers, shared, “Mrs. Caughron supports all students in the FCCLA organization. She holds high expectations of her teachers and students, which she models every day.” Campbell added, “She is willing to listen and critique interviews and projects to prepare students. Mrs. Caughron deserves this award because of her charitable heart, kind words, generous mind, and willingness to support, welcome, and challenge all people. She truly demonstrates what FCCLA stands for.”

Caughron will receive the award during the 2019 FCCLA National Leadership Conference, which will be held June 30-July 4 in Anaheim, Calif.