The Chillicothe Ministerial Alliance’s National Day of Prayer Service will begin at 5:30 p.m., on May 2 at Silver Moon Plaza.

There will be messages from Chillicothe City Administrator Darin Chappell; Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas and State Representative Rusty Black. Representatives are also expected from Senator Roy Blunt and Congressman Sam Graves’ offices.

In case of rain, the service will be held in the Livingston County Courthouse.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Dr. Ronnie Floyd, president of the National Day of Prayer, announced that the theme of the 2019 observance on May 2, will be “Love One Another,” based upon the words of Jesus in John 13:34, which says, “Love one another. Just as I have loved you.”

“Love can change America,” Floyd said in announcing the theme to a gathering of leaders from across the country.

“We need a baptism of love by the Holy Spirit that will immerse the entire Church of Jesus Christ in America and a baptism of love that will immerse all of America today,” he added later. “From the church house to the state house and all the way to the White House, we need to learn to love one another.”

The pastor and former Southern Baptist Convention president said the theme is one that has potential to engage all Americans because it is biblical, relevant, clear, simple, and understandable.

Even among the vast majority of America that “doesn’t look like us, believe like us, talk like us, and understand us,” Floyd said, “They understand that America’s broken. They may not understand why. But they understand America’s broken, and in their mindset, if there’s a God who exists, He’s about the only one who can fix it.”

Tommy Sandifer, Soul’s Harbor Church of God, and president of Chillicothe’s Ministerial Alliance, said the National Day of Prayer is of importance to everyone in Importance to Chillicothe and Livingston County and across the globe.

“The National Day of Prayer belongs to all Americans. It is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens from all backgrounds. It is an opportunity to pray for national and local leaders as well as for the needs of our community and county.”