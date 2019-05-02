May police reports include one arrest.

Press release for May 1, 2019

1:16 a.m., An officer halted a vehicle for an equipment violation and with the assistance of Livingston County’s K-9, determined that there were illegal drugs in the vehicle. Upon search of the vehicle, the substance that was discovered tested positive as marijuana and the subject was arrested, transported to the police department, processed and released on a summons to court.

4:22 a.m., Officers cleared debris from the roadway in the area of Jackson and Dickinson Streets.

11:56 a.m., An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and activity in the 100 block of Sioux Drive. Officers were unable to locate vehicle or subject.

12:38 p.m., An officer performed paper service in the 3000 block of BelAir Drive.

12:38 p.m., An officer responded to a report of a suspicious acting person in the 500 block of Samuel Street. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

6:22 p.m., An officer responded to a complaint of a dog running in neighbor’s yard and disturbing the complainant’s dogs. Officers spoke with the owner of the disturbing dog.

6:59 p.m., An officer responded to a request for a well-being check of subject in the 400 block of Webster Street. The caller said the subject was possibly in need of assistance of mental issue. The subject was not at the residence on officer’s arrival but was contacted later and determined to be okay.

9:51 p.m., An officer responded to a report of a suspicious acting subject in the 600 block of Clay Street. The subject was checked by officers and determined to be okay.

11:27 p.m., Officers responded to business alarm in the 700 block of South Washington Street, which was determined to be an employee activation.

On May 1, the Chillicothe Police Department received 87 calls for service.