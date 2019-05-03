During the annual Chillicothe Area Arts Council lunchtime concert crowds were wowed - attendees even rose to their feet with applause - during the annual event held at First Christian Church this year, due to rain.

The concert featured both the Chillicothe High School Jazz Band and the Stinger Singers.

The Jazz Band led by Sarah Cavanah performed four selections including the popular jazz song, “In the Mood,” made popular by Glenn Miller in 1940. The audition only ensemble is made up fro 9th-12th graders from Chillicothe High School and has approximately 20 members.

The Stinger Singers performed three popular selections including”When Will my Life Begin,” from “Tangled” and two selections from “The Greatest Showman.” They are led by Alyssa Kapp. The nearly 40 elementary students are chosen for the group after auditioning.