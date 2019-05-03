The bridge on Ryan Lane is now closed due to damage after the two-vehicle accident.

At about 3:45 p.m., today, emergency crews received a call about a two-vehicle accident on the bridge on Ryan Lane in Chillicothe.

Upon their arrival crews discovered that the two vehicles appeared to have side-swiped each other when crossing over the bridge and as a result one vehicle had gone over the side of the bridge, landing on the railroad tracks below.

As a result of the accident one person had to be life flighted. According to law enforcement on the scene there were no passengers in either vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle refused treatment at the scene.

At about 5:10 p.m., troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived on the scene to reconstruct the accident in hopes of determining if excessive speed was a factor. The speed limit on the road is 35 mph.

City Administrator Darin Chappell was on the scene and stated damage was done to the structure of the bridge as a result of the accident and said the bridge will be closed until further notice.

Law enforcement on the scene would not release information about either driver until an official report could be completed.