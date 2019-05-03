Press release for May 2, 2019

1:24 a.m., An officer observed subjects in Danner Park after hours. They were advised of the park hours and asked to leave the park.

6:34 a.m., An officer responded to a report of loud music in the 1200 block of McVey Street.

7:28 a.m., An officer responded to a report of possible domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Polk Street. Officers were unable to locate a disturbance.

10:38 a.m., An officer responded to a parking complaint in the area of Jackson and Locust Streets. The vehicle was blocking crosswalk, the owner contacted and the vehicle was moved.

11:24 a.m., An officer responded to a call to check well-being of subject that appeared to be asleep in a parked car in the 1000 block of Graves Street, the subject was gone on Officer’s arrival.

12:02 p.m., An officer responded to a possible disturbance on a business lot in the 600 block of West Business 36 Highway. The officer determined there was a slight disagreement between two truck drivers. They separated and went on their way.

1:56 p.m., An officer responded to a report of a vehicle following another on Highway 36, approaching town. The vehicles were stopped at Third and Washington Streets and found to be a subject and their ex-spouse and had been involved in an argument. No arrest was made.

3:36 p.m., The school resource officer performed an investigation in the 1500 block of Fair Street, of threats that were made to a subject while at school. The investigation is continuing.

3:42 p.m., An officer responded to a report of a subject on a skateboard and weaving in and out of traffic on Polk Street near Washington Street. The officer was unable to locate the subject.

6:20 p.m., Officers checked the 200 block of Gale Street after a resident reported a strange odor. Officers checked the area with negative finding of anything.

7:16 p.m., An officer spoke by phone with an out-of-state resident about a relative that has been in our area for some time, but the subject hasn’t had contact with the relative for awhile and was concerned.

7:31 p.m., Officers spoke with a resident in the 1000 block of Polk Street that thought there were noises coming from the basement of the residence. Officers completed a check of the residence for the subject.

8:05 p.m., An officer spoke to a subject in the 100 block of Trenton Road about a subject that is harassing them and they were advised of remedies.

9:04 p.m., An officer responded to a report of a motorcycle driver operating in a careless and imprudent manner on West Third Street. The officer was unable to locate.

10:21 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Hedrick Medical Center to assist with an unruly individual.

On May 2, the Chillicothe Police Department received 97 calls for service.