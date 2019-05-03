The Charmed Nook is located at 611 Locust Street

There is a new business in town: The Charmed Nook. On Thursday, The Charmed Nook, located at 611 Locust St., officially opened its doors to customers.

The vendor-based store features a variety of home decor, gifts, primitives, antiques, signs and more.

Owners Wendy and Mike Wilson purchased the building that once housed Triple J Embroidery & Screen Printing, in November 2018, and construction began just a few months later.

The couple worked with local contractors and crews to not only include the store being remodeled but a one bedroom apartment added to the upper level.

“I am excited to be able to bring another great business to the downtown area and I hope that local shoppers will stop in and see what we, and other local businesses, have to offer,” Wendy said.

On Thursday, the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting, officially marking The Charmed Nook’s first day in business.