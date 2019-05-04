the bridge will be closed until further notice

On Friday at about 4:01 p.m., officers with the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the Canadian Pacific bridge on Ryan Lane west of Mitchell Road to a two-vehicle injury accident. Officers report an eastbound vehicle and a westbound vehicle collided near the crest of the bridge. The westbound vehicle over-corrected traveling off the north side of the bridge, causing the vehicle to fall approximately 24 ½ feet to the railway line below. he driver of this vehicle sustained serious injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and flown by Life Flight to an area hospital for treatment.

The eastbound struck the south railing of the bridge and continued eastbound off of the bridge into a field. The driver of the eastbound vehicle sustained minor injuries and was released from the scene.

Due to significant damage to the bridge as a result of the accident, the bridge is no longer in useable condition and is closed for any vehicular travel. Ryan Lane is closed from Mitchell Road to Industrial Road and is blocked off by temporary barricades. Permanent barricades will be installed.

Officers were assisted by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services, Chillicothe Street Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Canadian Pacific Railway Police, Crew of the Canadian Railway, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chillicothe Truck Repair and Towing and Life Flight Eagle.