The University of Missouri Extension will host a garden program starting at 10:15 a.m., on May 10 at the Brookfield Public Library, at 102 E Boston St. The focus will be on ornamental plants. Topics include All-America selections, ornamental plant diseases and insect pests, soil health, critters you may encounter in the garden or yard, and butterflies. An optional tour of the Senate Bill 40 Greenhouse in Brookfield will take place after the program. Lunch will be available for $6 or you may bring your lunch. There is no cost to attend, but please pre-register by calling the Adair County Extension Center at 660-665-9866.