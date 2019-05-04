Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization, released the “Map the

Meal Gap” study showing that food insecurity now resides at 46,910 individuals and a child food insecurity rate of 18.5 percent in Second Harvest Community Food Bank’s 19-county service area, including Livingston County, which has an overall food insecurity rate of 14.1 percent.

“This important study shines a light on the challenge of hunger and the impact we are making within our communities,” Chad Higdon, chief executive officer for Second Harvest Community Food Bank said. “We use this data to best align our services to meet the need in every county we serve. We work to insure adequate and equitable service throughout our service territory and

Map the Meal Gap data drives our distribution strategy.”

Food insecure children, seniors and families are having to make choices every day on whether to pay for expenses such as medications or purchase food which costs $2.78 per meal. Leaving these nearly 47,000 individuals having to worry about when and where their next meal may come.

The study noted an overall childhood food insecurity rate of 18.9 percent.

Despite the drop locally, the study revealed that 97 percent of counties include families facing hunger who are likely ineligible for federal nutrition assistance and, as such, must rely on charitable food banks to help put meals on their tables. While many families and individuals the Feeding America network serves qualify for SNAP, there remains a gap between people over the federal poverty line, who do not qualify for federal food assistance based on their meager earnings, and families with enough income to meet their food needs.

Hunger is defined as a feeling of discomfort or weakness caused by lack of food, coupled with the desire to eat. This is a feeling over 40 million individuals in the U.S. must face on a daily basis.