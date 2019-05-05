Local 4-H members of Carroll and Livingston counties will be hosting a community service event, “Bi-County Bandaid”, which will focus on addressing the need of having access to adequate first-aid products in our communities. A team of 4-H youth formed this project at the leadership and community-based conference, Youth Civic Leaders Summit, held April 5-7. The importance of involving youth in community betterment activities not only strengthens leadership abilities among youth but also makes an impact on individual members of our communities. The goal of this event is to gather donations to purchase enough supplies to assemble 100 first-aid kits which will be distributed throughout the two counties.

The service-based event will take place at the Mildred Building (small classroom) at the Litton Agriculture Center in Chillicothe on June 15 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Organizers are seeking volunteers to help assemble the first-aid kits with a free cookout and yard games to follow.

For more information about the event, or to make a donation, please contact the Carroll County Extension Office at 660-542-1792 or the Livingston County Extension Office at 660-646-0811.