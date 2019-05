The Chillicothe Farmers market is now open for the season.

The market will be open from 8 a.m., - 12 p.m., on Saturdays on the westside of the courthouse now through Oct. 5. The first Saturday of the month will be the market bag giveaway. Market Masters Lisa and Andrew Geiser also have a demonstration or presentation planned for each Saturday and several Tuesdays.

The market will also be open from 4-6 p.m., on Tuesdays, May 7- aug. 13, on the southside of the courthouse.