The Kirksville Police Department has deployed two new police vehicles, both 2019 Ford Explorer Police Interceptors. They replaced a 2014 Ford Taurus Interceptor and a 2016 Chevrolet Impala Interceptor.

The city purchased the new vehicles from Lovegreen Ford Chrysler using the state of Missouri’s Procurement Program and the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Cooperative Purchasing bid. The total cost for the vehicles was $72,000.

“The Ford Explorers are a great addition to the police department,” Deputy Chief of Police Steve Farnsworth said. “They offer more room, all-wheel-drive capability, and are more ergonomic than a sedan.”