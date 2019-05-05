NCMC's Trenton, Maryville and Bethany LPN programs ranked top in the state.

The North Central Missouri College (NCMC) Licensed Practical Nursing programs were recently ranked one of the best in Missouri by PracticalNursing.org studies. The Trenton program was ranked No. 6 followed by the Bethany program at No.8 and the Maryville program at No. 12. To see the full listing, visit https://www.practicalnursing.org/lpn-programs/missouri/#rankings.

“We are very proud of our nursing faculty, staff and student accomplishments,” said Korynn Skipper, director of practical nursing programs. “Our number one goal is to continue to produce high quality, safe nurses to care for those in our communities.”

According to a press release from the college, nursing programs were assessed on several factors which represent how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond. Past and present first time NCLEX-PN “pass-rates” - weighted by year were also analyzed. Those interested can learn more about the methodology used here: https://www.practicalnursing.org/lvn-lpn-ranking-methodology.