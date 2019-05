Richard L. Moore, 61, Trenton, was killed when the Harley Davidson Motorcycle he was driving south on Missouri 13, went off the west side of the road and struck the end of a guardrail and overturned. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at about 12:44 p.m, on May 4 when Moore was one mile north of Coffey. He was wearing a safety device.