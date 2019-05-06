Graduation Day is approaching for students at Kirksville High School, Truman State University and A.T. Still University. As graduates celebrate their educational achievements, or worriedly plan for the next stages of their careers, many parents and other relatives are wondering what exactly they should hand out as a graduation present.

Many will consider gifts, like money, jewelry or a teddy bear wearing a graduation cap, and that’s all well and good if you’re already sure the graduate in your life is ready for real life and will land on their feet without much help from you. But what if your graduate is the less responsible kind — someone who might soon be heading to their first dorm room or apartment, who needs a little extra nudge into adulthood? For those cases, there are practical options for a graduation gift that will make them say, “Wow, thanks, I guess,” before grudgingly admitting several months later that it was exactly what they needed.

1) A first aid kit

This one is a must-have for any dorm room or first apartment — you can’t send a hapless, sheltered graduate out into the world without the supplies they’ll need when they inevitably get hurt. Any young adult is likely to think they are immune to the everyday bumps and scraps that might require swift medical treatment, but you know better, and your grad will think gratefully of you the first time they’re frantically searching for a Band-Aid.

The American Red Cross recommends that a basic first aid kit should contain bandages, sterile gauze, disposable gloves, antibiotic ointment, aspirin and a thermometer, along with any personal medications and emergency phone numbers. Whether you’re putting a kit together yourself or buying one online, you’ll know what level of emergency preparedness is proportionate to your graduate’s likelihood of accidental self-injury.

2) Cleaning supplies

Yes, it’s a little boring. But many recent graduates simply aren’t going to think of purchasing a sponge, all-purpose cleaner or even a vacuum until they really need them. (And you do need a vacuum — even in a dorm.)

If you want to get a little more creative with this straightforward gift, you can arrange the supplies into the shape of a multilayered cake and decorate them to add some pizazz— a very popular option on Pinterest.

3) Practical gift cards

No one thinks of a gift card as the ideal gift to give, but many times they’re the ideal gift to get. Who doesn’t love the freedom of being able to purchase exactly what you want? But when you’re shopping for a graduate, you might not want to encourage them to get whatever they want from their favorite clothing store or pizza place.

Instead, you could go with a gift card for something they really need to encourage responsible shopping decisions. Give a nudge in the right direction with a gift card to a local grocery store, a furniture store or even a bookstore to encourage them to keep learning after leaving school.

4) Books with good advice

A popular graduation gift in recent years has been the Dr. Seuss book “Oh, The Places You’ll Go.” In the picture book, an unnamed protagonist wanders through Seussian landscapes alone, visits the “Waiting Place” where the unlucky wait for their lives to change and finally realizes he is capable of accomplishing anything.

It’s a nice message, but most parents have put in plenty of time before graduation day telling their kids they can accomplish anything. Now it’s time to actually do it, and you might want to send them off into the world with a little practical know-how. Fortunately, there are plenty of books geared toward a young adult audience that can provide that instead. For the basics of surviving as an adult, try “The ‘I Don’t Know How to Cook’ Book” by Mary Lane Kamberg or “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Netflix star Marie Kondo. For more general, but still actionable, life advice, “This Is How: Surviving What You Think You Can’t” by Augusten Burroughs is a good choice.

5) Something to take care of

Maybe the graduate on your list seems to have it together more than most, with every appearance of the practical skills and know-how to make it out in the real world. A good gift for that grad is the opportunity to test it out by taking care of a real living thing.

You know best what level your graduate is on, so you can decide what they can handle. Maybe it’s a low-maintenance plant, like a cactus; maybe it’s a plant that needs a little bit more care. Maybe they’re even ready for a goldfish.

Whatever gift you choose, make sure you convey to your grad that you believe they can make it out there in the real world and can achieve anything they set their mind to — and hope they will rise to the occasion and prove you right.