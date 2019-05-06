A father and son from Boonville were arrested for burglary Sunday morning after a Boone County business owner saw "people in her shop that were not supposed to be there" on security cameras.

Boone County Sheriff's deputy Alex Bodine responded to the call that came in just before 2 a.m. and found a broken window at Jolley’s Full Service in the 5700 block of Highway 763. He announced his presence, heard a reply and found three people in the shop area.

Jamie Dean Hutchison, 43, his son, Jaymen Dean William Hutchison, 18, and a juvenile who is not named in court records were arrested.

Bodine discovered they had loaded a large toolbox belonging to the shop into a truck driven by Jamie Hutchison.

The elder Hutchison and his son were both charged with second-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft. They each posted a $5,000 bond to be released.

Social media accounts confirm the two are father and son.

An initial court appearance for the Hutchisons has not been set.