Press release for May 3 2019

12:27 a.m., Officers received a report of a suspicious person around a residence in the 200 block of North Herriford Street. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

2:40 a.m., Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of Elm Street. No one was in or near the vehicle and it was not reported to be stolen.

2:43 a.m., An officer checked on a subject that was riding a bicycle in the 300 block of Webster Street, without proper equipment. The subject was warned.

11:31 a.m., An officer checked on a pedestrian pushing a baby stroller in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. The subject was okay and was animal transport in a carrier.

11:34 a.m., An officer performed a motorist assist in the 300 block of Washington Street and the vehicle was removed from the roadway.

11:54 a.m., An officer performed well-being check in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive. The subject was not home but was contacted and was okay.

12:24 p.m., Officers arrested a female for trespassing at a business in the 500 block of Locust Street. The female was processed at the police department, cited, and released pending a future court appearance.

12:46 p.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Gale Street in reference a subject that the resident was allowing to stay there having damaged property. The situation was handled by officers.

1:43 p.m., An officer performed traffic monitoring detail on a complaint of speeding vehicles on Burnam Road. No violations were observed during the time of observation.

2:02 p.m., An officer made contact with the subject of a previous well-being check for a subject from out-of-state. The subject was okay and the inquiring party was notified.

3:39 p.m., Officers performed a well-being check in the 1400 block of Cooper Street, subject was found to be okay.

3:43 p.m., Officers received a parking complaint of vehicle in the 800 block of Calhoun Street, however, no violation was observed.

4:01 p.m., Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury at the Ryan Lane Bridge. The vehicles met at the crest of the bridge and the ensuing collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway with one coming to rest on the underlying railway tracks and one in the adjoining field. One driver received injuries and was transported by Life Flight Helicopter for treatment and the other driver received injury but did not seek immediate treatment. As a result of damage to the bridge, it is closed to all vehicular traffic. The roadway between Mitchell Road and Industrial Road is closed.

4:26 p.m., Officers responded to N. 65 HWY and Kelsie Reeter Rd., in reference to a two car motor vehicle crash. A vehicle stopped for the signal was struck in the rear. There were no reported injuries and both vehicles were towed away from scene.

6:14 p.m., An officer spoke with kids walking on railroad tracks in the area of the 10 block of Elm Street. They were advised of the trespassing violation.

7:31 p.m., Officers took a report of a domestic assault, from a subject at the Chillicothe Police Station. Evidence has been evaluated and formal charges are being sought.

7:36 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Ryan Street and 2nd Street for a disturbance. Officers spoke to two neighbors who were arguing and advised them to keep the peace between themselves. Both parties agreed to the solution.

7:49 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a stealing report. As a result of the investigation, a subject was arrested for stealing and were transported to the police department where they were processed and released pending a court date.

7:54 p.m., An officer spoke with subject at the police department in reference to landlord/tenant issues.

9:40 p.m., Officers responded to possible disturbance in 400 block of Dickinson Street. A subject was advised that residents did not want them there and they left.

9:56 p.m., Officers received a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of Clay Street. The subject was an apartment tenant.

On May 3, the Chillicothe Police Department received 95 calls for service.

Press release for May 4, 2019

1:06 a.m., A loud music complaint was made as originating in the 200 block of Herriman Street, however, the officer was unable to locate the music.

12:22 p.m., An officer, at the request of the parent, spoke with a juvenile about behavior issues.

1:07 p.m., Officers responded to a two vehicle, non-injury accident in the 300 block of Polk Street. A vehicle driven east on Polk Street by William Perry struck a trailer and parked vehicle owned by Raymond White and parked at the roadside.

1:36 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a subject harassing an elderly person as they were walking in the area of Gravesville Par, contact was made with a suspect who denied the allegation.

1:48 p.m., Officers responded to a business alarm in the 300 block of Locust Street. The building was checked and found to be secure. Unknown cause of activation.

3:22 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Asher Street, it was determined as a verbal domestic dispute and no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

4:09 p.m., Officers received a report of the theft of money from a vehicle that was parked overnight in the 500 block of St. Louis Street. A suspect has been named and the investigation is continuing.

5:10 p.m., A complaint was made about speeding vehicles in the area of Fair and Dorney Drive. An officer spoke with complainant but was unable to locate suspect vehicle.

6:21 p.m., A parking complaint in the 1600 block of Maple Street was made and the vehicle was moved. However, a short time later, officers were called back to the location for a disturbance. A report of disturbing the peace was made, naming neighbors as parties involved. Information will be forwarded to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.

7:33 p.m., An officer was spoke with a subject at the police department that reported a subject had threatened them. A suspect was named by the complainant.

8:18 p.m., Officers checked the well-being of a subject in the 400 block of Vine Street possibly suffering with extreme emotional issues. The subject was contacted and was okay.

On May 4, the Chillicothe Police Department received 74 calls for service.

Press release for May 5, 2019

4:59 a.m., Officers were dispatched to Hedrick Medical Center Emergency Department in reference to an agitated patient. The issue was resolved without criminal charges.

8:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of trespassing in the 1600 block of Fair Street. The suspect had left prior to officer’s arrival and the incident remains under investigation.

10:46 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an animal complaint in the 300 block of Cowgill Street.

11:07 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of animal abuse/neglect in the 1700 block of Jennings Place.

12:31 p.m., Officers located the trespass suspect from the 1600 block of Fair Street in the 200 block of Hickory Street. Officers arrested the male suspect for 1st degree trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was transported to the police department where he was processed and then transported by a CPD Officer to Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

3:49 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the junction of US 36 and US 65 in reference to a report of a pedestrian panhandling. The pedestrian was gone upon officers arrival.

5:42 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 200 block of Park Lane. The person was located and was not in need of any assistance.

7:04 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a 4-wheeler traveling at an excessive rate of speed and carrying two juvenile passengers in the area of Walnut and Ann Streets. Officers located the 4-wheeler stationary a short time later and advised the driver of the complaint and that passengers are not permitted on a 4-wheeler.

7:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a person laying in the middle of the street near Bryan and Locust Street. Officers located the person who had fallen and sustained minor injuries. EMS was dispatched to transport the male to Hedrick Medical Center.

8:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a parent having behavioral issues with her 13 year old son. The issue was not criminal in nature and the parent was advised of her options.

8:39 p.m., Officers spoke with a female at the police department in reference to an issue with possible harassment.

9:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of stealing in the 500 block of Jackson Street.

10:06 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated male refusing to leave a business in the 1000 block of Washington Street. Officers provided the intoxicated male with a ride home.

10:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to HMC Emergency Department to speak with a family member of a patient that was transported to the facility earlier in the evening.

11:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Mansur Street. The incident was reported to be verbal and no arrests were made.

On May 5, the Chillicothe Police Department received 64 calls for service.