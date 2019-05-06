Do you have a favorite restaurant, mechanic, teacher, doctor, hair stylist and other favorite businesses and professionals, and would love to spread the word about their services? Now is your chance to let Livingston and surrounding counties know about them.

Starting yesterday, readers of the Constitution-Tribune are being asked to go to https://chillicothenews.gatehousecontests.com/2019-Best-of-the-Best-North-Missouri/ to vote for their “favorites” in 25 categories, in the North Missouri Best of the Best Contest

Nominations are being accepted, online now through May 19, said Honi Brown, regional advertising director for the Constitution-Tribune, Kirksville Daily Express and Linn County Leader.

This is a three-part sweepstakes that will include nominations and then the business, with the top five votes will be placed into another round of voting where readers will be asked to choose from those for their pick for the top-three, in each category.

“The top companies that get the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that will run June 23-July 7,” Brown said. “Winners will be recognized in a special print and online section once the voting round has ended and the votes have been tallied and verified.”

The special section announcing the winners is expected to be published in August. Business winners will also be recognized with an award.

Businesses are not the only ones who stand to win in the “Best of the Best,” sweepstakes, so do readers who chose to vote for their favorite businesses.

“We will be giving two readers, a $200 gift card,” Brown said.

Nominations are ongoing now, at https://chillicothenews.gatehousecontests.com/2019-Best-of-the-Best-North-Missouri/, top-three voting will also take place online.