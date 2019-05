Gaylord Humphrey was arrested by MSHp troopers over the weekend.

According to an arrest report from the Missouri Highway Patrol at 12:33 a.m., on May 4, troopers arrested Gaylord D. Humphrey, 38, Trenton, in Livingston County. He was charged with alleged felony possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, unlawful possession of paraphernalia failure to register a vehicle and having no insurance. He was placed on a 24-hour hold in Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail.