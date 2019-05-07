POLICE BLOTTER

Press release for May 6, 2019

12:57 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible noise complaint in the 1000 block of Polk St. Officers discovered the person was in need of mental health assistance and was transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

5:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible disturbance in the 800 block of Walnut St. Officers did not locate a disturbance.

6:46 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1200 block of McVey St. Officers were unable to locate any loud music.

7:19 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the area of Calhoun St. and Walnut St.

10:12 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at N. Washington St. and Calhoun St. The incident was determined to be verbal in nature.

10:22 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

12:39 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 900 block of Elm St.

1:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog left in a vehicle in the 10 block of Hickory St. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

1:27 p.m., Dispatch received several 911 calls in a short amount of time from the same number in the area of Olive St. and Williams St. Officers were able to locate the caller and it was discovered there was no emergency. The Police Department wants to remind the public the 911 line is for emergency use only.

2:07 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 1000 block of Graves St. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

3:37 p.m., Officers recovered lost property in the 300 block of N. Washington St. The rightful owner was later located, and the property returned.

6:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a passenger on the back of a motorcycle not wearing a DOT approved helmet in the area of Tomahawk Dr. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

6:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a property dispute between neighbors in the 1400 block of Burnam Rd. The dispute was resolved.

7:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a citizen in need of removing a snake in the 10 block of Asher St. Officers assisted the citizen.

8:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the area of Clay St. and Elm St. The person was located and did not need any assistance.

8:25 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen at the police department in reference to harassment.

10:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 100 block of Webster St. Officers made contact and the parties agreed to turn down the music.

10:58 p.m., Officers checked on suspicious activity in the area of Reynard St. and Clay St. Officers did not discover criminal activity.

On May 6, the Chillicothe Police Department received 133 calls for service.