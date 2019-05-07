An elderly resident is the victim of scammers.

On April 30, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) began working an investigation where a rural resident reported they had been scammed out of money. The elderly victim explained they had been contacted about having won around $1,000 and was sent a check for their prize. The agreement was made to deposit the check and immediately send back about $300 to cover the fees and/or taxes. A few days later the bank notified the victim the check was bogus.

Sheriff Steve Cox, said, “The victim is out the $300 and had already spent some of the other “winnings” on repairing her car. The victim reported these creeps continue calling from an 876 area code (Jamaica) wanting more money sent to them.”

Cox warns residents to remain diligent and never share banking or other financial information with an untrusted source, especially if they initiate the call and it is from an unfamiliar number or person.

“This victim is someone who really could have used that money and has limited ability to recover from this crime. Keep your money and your identity and never give these creeps an opportunity to steal,” he said.