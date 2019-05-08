Captain James E. McDonald, commanding officer of Troop H with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced the results of a DWI saturation conducted in Livingston County over the weekend.

The saturation was held from 7 p.m. on May 3, to 3 a.m. on May 4. During this enforcement operation, four officers patrolled Livingston County with a goal of detecting impaired drivers and other traffic violations that contribute to traffic crashes. As a result, there was one felony

drug arrest, seven misdemeanor drug arrests, 22 traffic citations issued, and 35 warnings given.

“Impaired driving poses a significant threat to motorists on Missouri’s roadways,” Cpt.

McDonald said. “One of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s highest priorities is removing the impaired drivers from our roadways. If drinking is part of your plans, choose a sober designated driver.”

A press release from MSHP reminds the public, the only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”