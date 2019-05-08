On May 7, the Chillicothe Police Department received 101 calls for service.

Press release for May 7, 2019

4:49 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a careless and imprudent driver southbound on U.S. 65 coming from the north. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

5:23 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible illegal burn in the area of Calhoun Street and Dickinson Avenue. Officers located the burn and advised the citizens of the ordinance for burning. The fire was extinguished.

5:46 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation on Maple Street.

10:06 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Clay Street in reference to a possible missing juvenile. Officers discovered the juvenile was not missing and was safe.

11:43 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Clay Street. The incident was determined to be verbal and one party left.

2:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 400 block of Clay Street. Officers assisted the person with a place to stay.

3:56 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 600 block of Williams Street. The person was found to be okay.

4:46 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 300 block of W. Bus. 36.

5:44 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

7:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of Green Street. The incident was determined to be verbal and one party left.

11:05 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 900 block of Third Street. Officers discovered there was a verbal argument and it was resolved.

