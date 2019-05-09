The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food and fund drive is an important day each year for organizations fighting hunger around the country, and the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is no exception.

The drive this Saturday will mark the Food Bank’s 27th year coordinating with the NALC. The Food Bank distributes bags to post offices in 32 counties, which are then dropped off by postal workers along their routes. Postal Workers and volunteers will collect donations on Saturday and bring them back to post offices to be distributed.

Teresa Ross, the regional coordinator of the Food Bank, encouraged people to donate money, which can go further for the organization than canned goods thanks to discounts through corporations and other nonprofits.

“For every $1 that is donated, we get $21 dollars worth of groceries through Feeding America, our partners,” Ross said.

Other items that make good contributions include canned vegetables, fruits and beans, but Ross said the most important consideration is to make sure to donate non-perishable goods.

Ross said all contributions to the drive will stay in the county where they are donated. She said Adair County has traditionally done well in the drive, and she hopes other counties where contributions have been lower will increase their participation this year.

Ross said summer is an especially important time for the Food Bank to collect donations, because students will be out of school. The Food Bank steps up its food distribution during those months will the Summer Feeding Program, which will provide free, healthy lunches to children at Brashear, Jaycee and P.C. Mills Parks.

Stamp Out Hunger donations will be collected between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s a long day, but it’s an important day,” Ross said.