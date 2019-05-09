Kirksville residents brought their fears of homeless people and concerns over the creation of a shelter Wednesday to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, dealing a setback to the efforts to of AM Housing.

AM Housing applied for a Special Use Permit to operate a homeless/transitional housing facility at 215 N. High St. The house is currently owned by the Truman State University chapter of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and is in the Central Business District zone.

Because no zoning exists within the city’s codes that would cover such a facility, the Special Use Permit application was required.

The facility would “house individuals who do not currently have housing or individuals who are transitioning from one residence to another,” according to city documents, and would have two “house parents” on site at all times.

The house has parking in the back of the residence for two vehicles, and on-street parking in front. Parking is not believed to be a concern given the nature of the planned use for the facility.

Jeff Apr, a local minister and vice president of the AM Housing board, said the facility would meet a need in the community and would be a positive addition to the neighborhood.

“We want to have a place that is safe not only for our residents, but for our community,” he said, adding the organization wants to be a “good neighbor.”

Glen Moritz, AM Housing board president and founder, described the proposed facility as one to help people facing a housing crisis get back on their feet. He said the organization would impose strict background checks on all applicants and require participation in a job search program. Those securing a job within 30 days of entering the facility would be allowed to remain for up to four months, giving them a chance to save money to put toward their own housing.

Residents who live near the proposed facility acknowledged its need, but objected to its location. Concerns ranged from personal safety to that of their property, to the kinds of background checks that would be followed, to whether those permitted to stay there were “American citizens or someone else who has come in.”

Barry Cundiff, a member of the Masonic Temple adjacent to the proposed facility, said his organization has “very severe concerns.” He said if the facility was approved they would need to begin posting guards at the Temple doors to ensure safety during meetings.

Commission members posed questions to Moritz about two key issues - funding and operations. Asked about whether AM Housing had a steady flow of funds for the future, Moritz said he hoped securing a location for the shelter would open grant opportunities, but was otherwise unable to provide an answer.

Moritz also said the facility would be closed during the day, with the assumption being those staying there would be seeking jobs or at their places of employment. Asked what impact that would have on children staying there with their parents, during summers and after school days, Moritz said the organization still needed to work out a plan with community partners.

Ultimately, the Commission voted unanimously against recommending the City Council approve the request.

In other business, the Commission recommended approval for a new planned major subdivision in Kirksville. The subdivision would be located at 1903 N. New St., an area behind Harbor Freight Tools. Known as Meadow Crossings, the subdivision would span 6.92 acres and have 22 single family lots to be platted along new public streets.

Sidewalks are not proposed along any street in the subdivision. They are not required under existing city code.

The Commission recommended the City Council approve the request with two stipulations - that the proposed street name in the subdivision be changed to something other than Davis to avoid confusion, and that a planned cul-de-sac meets the city code’s current size requirements.

The Planning and Zoning Commission also approved a rezoning request of 302 S. Baltimore from Planned Office District to Planned Extensive Commercial District. The Commission had made the same approval at its last meeting, but an error in certified mail notifications to nearby property owners nullified that action.

The lot at the corner of Baltimore and Jefferson streets has been used seasonally to sell fireworks. A developer wants to build a new commercial property to house a “retail establishment.” That kind of business would be prohibited under the current zoning.

The exact business has not yet been announced.

The Commission, as it did the first time around, amended the request and approved a change to a Planned Commercial zone. This type of zoning would require the developer to submit site plans for approval.