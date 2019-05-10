The Kirksville Police Department is asking for help locating the vehicle and drivers involved in a motor vehicle theft.

The KPD responded Thursday to a report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Menards. In a press release, the department said their investigation determined two males were driving around the parking lot in a red Dodge pickup truck. The passenger exited the Dodge and entered the victim’s blue 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck. Both trucks then drove away.

Police are asking anyone who may know the location of either vehicle or driver to contact the department at (660) 785-6945, police@kirksvillecity.com or anonymously at (660) 627-2878.

The KPD also reminded citizens to lock their vehicles and not leave valuable items inside.