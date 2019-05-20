MoDOT officials are inviting the community to talk about much needed repairs on Thursday.

Plans are underway to replace the decks of both the U.S. Route 65 Grand River and Route 190 Thompson River bridges near Chillicothe. The Missouri Department of Transportation will host an open-house public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m., on May 23, at the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities building located at 920 Washington Street.

This will be an open house with no formal presentation. Designers and engineers from the Missouri Department of Transportation and consultants from Garver, Inc. will be on hand to discuss the construction plans for the bridges, potential detour routes and gather public input.

The public is invited to drop in any time and is encouraged to offer comments and ask questions. Participants will also have the opportunity to document their comments and sign up to be included on project updates via email. The project is currently scheduled to go out for bid to contractors in August 2019.