Kirksville Area Technical Center’s Director Sheryl Ferguson has worked at KATC in various positions for 32 years — the majority of the time the Technical Center has existed. At the end of this school year, Ferguson will be retiring. For this week’s Express Eight, we spoke with her about her career, the value of technical education and her future plans.

How did you get started at KATC?

I started in 1987 as a community education instructor and I taught computer classes at night to adults. That was for one semester and then the following fall I was hired full-time as a business instructor during the day. I was in the classroom, and then after that I managed grants. I held a variety of positions along the way, and then this job became available in 2011.

What inspired your interest in teaching?

My high school teacher. I had never thought about it, and then one of our assignments was to create a lesson and teach the class. I really liked it, and then she took me aside and said I would be a good teacher. That planted the seed.

What makes KATC different from more traditional educational environments?

When they come to our classes, students are given a problem or a real-life situation and they have to find a way to fix it. What’s different is that they’re not sitting and listening to a teacher talk at them all hour. They’re given a scenario, they’re given the resources and they have to go work. Many times, for a student to be successful, they have to fail a few times to get there. Everything is tied to the real world, and all of our curriculum is guided by our advisory committees of people in industry and business. What we have in our classes is what they will encounter in the real world.

What do you think has changed about education since you started your career?

This is my 32nd year. When I started teaching, our computers didn’t have hard drives. They didn’t have a mouse. Everything was function keys.

Kids today are the same as they were 30 years ago. A lot of people will say that they’re getting worse, but I don’t feel that they are. The only thing that’s made a big difference would be the cell phones. That’s it; other that they’re still the same. And we in Kirksville are blessed, because our kids are great.

Has technical education become more prominent in that time?

I think it’s more accepted. You see a lot more about people wanting students to not only be college-bound, but to learn those real-world skills, and it seems like there’s a greater collaboration of the two. My daughter went to the Macon tech center in computer science, and now she’s going to go to college. You can have both.

When a student starts at KATC, what is your hope for what they’ll get out of the experience?

I hope that they find that whatever it is they’ve enrolled in is their passion. Sometimes students will enroll just to see if they like something, and I hope that once they enroll, they love it, and that they go on for continuing education and are happily employed making lots and lots of money.

What has been your favorite part of the job?

The students. I go out in the hallway between classes, and I try to be in the classrooms every day. I love, love, love the kids. I know that 32 years went very, very, very quickly.

What are you planning to do after you retire?

My daughter is going to the University of Southern Mississippi, so I plan to spend some time visiting with her. I’m on the board for the Olive Gilbreath-McLorn Historical Home in La Plata. It’s just incredible, but the story behind the house is what’s really incredible, so I want to get that story out.