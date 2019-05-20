A 32-year-old woman was issued several citations after LCSO investigated animal abuse and neglect.

On May 14, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) began an investigation into alleged animal cruelty and neglect outside a residence in Chula.

The investigation showed one dead dog inside the kennel which is believed to have died from the second dog in the kennel attacking it. There was no available food for the dog(s) except for a bag of unopened food laying inside the kennel. The kennel was grossly covered in feces and the only water to drink was in a small swimming pool and the water was very dark colored, appeared stagnant and had trash and other things floating in it.

The owner of the dogs was located, questioned and issued a summons to appear in court for animal abuse and another summons for animal neglect. The 32-year-old woman was released pending court appearance.

The living dog has been helped and is at a safe location.