1:01 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 400 block of Locust Street, It was determined that a subject had damaged a decorative light pole and two large flower pots. The subject was arrested, transported to the police department, processed and released.

2:51 a.m., Request from subject wanting to speak with officers in reference to property damage incident in 400 block of Locust Street. The officers spoke with subject.

3:08 a.m., Officer assisted a Livingston County Deputy on a disturbance call, the subject of the disturbance was transported to a local motel for the evening.

8:08 a.m., Dog complaint in 1900 block of Webster Street. The owner was notified of complaint and is presently in process of trying to remedy the situation.

9:41 a.m., Officer reported to a business in the 200 block of S. Washington Street in reference a reported fraud and the investigation is continuing.

9:50 a.m., Officer out at location in 400 block of Locust Street in reference a continuing investigation.

10:11 a.m., Officers responded to 900 block of Dale Drive for an abandoned bicycle. Upon arrival, officers met with the reporting party and removed the bike from the property. The bike will be processed and stored at the Chillicothe bike shed.

10:23 a.m., Animal running loose in the 800 block of Missouri Avenue, the call was referred to animal control.

1:28 p.m., Report of suspicious activity in the 2600 block of Shawnee Drive, it was determined the subject was trying to sell TV service and was a company employee.

1:37 p.m., Officers were requested by emergency services to check the high school stadium to make sure the Lightning Strike Alarm had been heard. The game was over and people exiting upon officer’s arrival.

2:23 p.m., Suspicious subject reported to be northbound on Samuel Street, however, the officer unable to locate. Was possibly TV service salesperson.

3:44 p.m., Traffic control on Fair Street by the Vo-Tech due to a tree limb in the roadway. The limb was removed.

3:54 p.m., Report of kids playing in the street and opening mailboxes in the 1900 block of Clay Street however, officers were unable to locate anyone.

4:39 p.m., Roadway was closed on Third Street, near the old correctional center property (1500 block of Third Street) due to high water over the roadway. The water receded later and the roadway was reopened in the evening.

6:48 p.m., Officer removed debris from the southbound lane of Washington Street at the viaduct.

6:54 p.m., Report of kids in the roadway near Jackson and Highland, refusing to move for vehicular traffic. Officers located a group of kids in the area and spoke with them.

7:46 p.m., Subject in police department to report that her vehicle had been taken from her driveway by a subject known to her. The vehicle is a white 2004 Pontiac Grand Am 4-door with no license plates and the suspect is believed to be in the Kansas City area. Vehicle information is entered into the MULES computer system.

10:25 p.m., Officer returned a dog to the owner after the animal had been found near Washington and Park Lane and brought to the police department.

On May 18, the Chillicothe Police Department received 76 calls for service.