The 2016 Ford Focus he was driving went off the road and struck a mailbox.

Two occupants were left with moderate injuries after the driver fell asleep at the wheel Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Darian Calhoun, 20, of Eldon, and Camryn Zinn, 19, of Columbia, had moderate injuries after an accident on Route Y south of Beacon Road in Miller County.

On Sat., May 18 at 8:50 a.m. driver Calhoun fell asleep at the wheel. The 2016 Ford Focus he was driving went off the road and struck a mailbox. The vehicle went down a driveway and overturned ejecting the driver and passenger. An ambulance took Calhoun to Lake Regional Hospital and another ambulance took Zinn to the University Hospital.

The Ford was totaled. The crash report indicated both occupants were not wearing seat belts.