During the May 3 accident on the Canadian Pacific Railroad on Ryan Lane the actions of two Livingston County Sheriff’s office deputies have lead to a letter of commendation for Chief Deputy Michael Claypole and Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter.

Captain Aaron Minnick of the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services sent commendation to the LCSO for Chief Deputy Claypole and Deputy Leadbetter for their “Above and Beyond” assistance, Sheriff Steve Cox said in a press release.

“This stems from a motor vehicle accident on May 3 on the Ryan Lane Bridge. One vehicle had gone over the side of the bridge and the driver was seriously injured,” Cox said. “Captain Minnick greatly appreciated the much needed assistance from both officers in a very time critical and unusual situation.”

Both men have received a copy of the commendation and it was also placed in the employee file.

“We appreciate being able to help all citizens and area emergency responders,” Cox added. “We are proud to have both men on our team at the LCSO.”