According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest reports troopers made several arrests in the area on May 19. At about 3 p.m., on May 19, Skyla Herring, 22, Trenton, was arrested on two Trenton warrants for alleged failure to appear; one a health and safety warrnate and the other for a noise violation warrant. She was taken to the Grundy County Jail.

At about 5:35 p.m.. in Daviess County, Benjamin S. Devine, 20, Eden Prairie, Minn., was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

At 5:40 p.m. on May 19, troopers in Livingston County, arrested Isaac D. Clark, 41, Marceline, for alleged DWI – with a passenger under the age of 17, following too close, failure to signal, speeding and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was placed on a 24-hour at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.