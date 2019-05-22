Police Blotter

Press release for May 19, 2019

9:35 a.m., Officer took report of a missing juvenile from the 500 block of West Mohawk, it was determined that the juvenile had left during the night. The investigation showed that the subject was later located in the state of Illinois and was going to stay with a relative, the report will be forwarded to juvenile authorities.

11:33 a.m., Officers responded to a two-vehicle injury accident at Washington and Green Streets. A vehicle driven by Ashley Stumph was attempting to make a left turn onto Washington Street and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Calinda Corf. Stumph was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

1:26 p.m., Officer responded to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of stealing. The suspect had been observed taking items and attempting to leave the business without paying for items and the suspect was arrested, transported to the police department for processing and then released on a citation.

3:01 p.m., Report of an abandoned bicycle in the 200 block of Liberia. The bicycle was brought to the police department to be claimed by the owner upon identifying of the bike.

3:45 p.m., Officers responded to 200 block of Virginia Avenue in reference to a report of a possible suicidal subject threatening residents with a firearm. As a result of the investigation the subject was found to be in possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia. They were transferred to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment and evaluation, cleared for confinement and transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of formal charges.

5:57 p.m., A parent came to the police department to report her son had run away last night. It was discovered that he did not stay with the people he said he was going to stay with. Her son returned home as she was reporting this to the police. A report was taken, and Family Services was contacted.

6:46 p.m., Complaint of dog running loose in the 500 block of Williams Street. The dog was taken to the animal shelter.

6:52 p.m., Report of a C & I vehicle on US-36, now at location on South Washington Street, however, the vehicle was gone on officer’s arrival.

7:48 p.m., Suspicious activity near south end of Cherry Street, an officer checked and subject was having vehicle trouble.

8:45 p.m., Officer spoke with subject at the police department in reference a child custody issue.

9:36 p.m., Request for a well-being check at residence in 500 block of West Mohawk, everything was okay.

10:06 p.m., Request from a parent in the 1900 block of Clay Street for an Officer to speak with an unruly juvenile, the officer spoke with the subject.

10:26 p.m., Officers responded to the 2600 block of North Fair for two people arguing. Upon arrival officers determined one person had pushed another person. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived and the victim did not want to pursue charges.

On May 19, the Chillicothe Police Department received 59 calls for service.