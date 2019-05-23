Deputy Austin Lucky has joined the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Lucky was born in Joliet, Ill., and briefly lived in Florida but has spent the majority of his life in Brookfield and now resides in Livingston County.

According to a press release from Sheriff Steve Cox, Dep. Lucky enjoys scouting and earned the honor of Eagle Scout in 2015 and is currently an assistant Scoutmaster in Brookfield for Troop 41.

He graduated Brookfield High School in 2017 and joined the United States Coast Guard before graduating the Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western State University in December 2018. Dep. Lucky initially began working as a deputy-detention officer for the Clay County Sheriff until he was hired as deputy sheriff for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in April 2019.

Dep. Lucky can be reached at dlucky@livcoso.org.