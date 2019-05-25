Every Tuesday in June, from 6-8 p.m., the Livingston County Library is offering a four-week series of beginner sewing classes
for adults. Michelle Brown will teach the classes and participants will be making a nine-
patch lap quilt. Because it is a continuing session, participants must be available to
attend all four weeks of the classes. There are 10 spots available in the classes, though
only six of those spots will have library sewing machines to use. The additional four
spots will be open to anyone that has their own sewing machine to bring. All other
supplies, including fabric, will be provided unless participants want specific colors or
patterns, then they are welcome to bring their own fabric. Registration is required and
opens May 28.
For more information on this program or to register, please call the library at
660-646-0547.