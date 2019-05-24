Recently, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) released four more fugitives to the county's most wanted list.

Burgandy Lyann Marrant was born on Nov. 19, 1995, and is described as being 5 ft. 4 in. tall and weighing 184 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She is a white female wanted to alleged failure to obey a judge's order on a class D felony stealing $750 or more. She has a $10,000 warrant dated May 23.

Jesse Allen Brock, born Feb. 13, 1998, Rothville, is described as being a white male, with brown hair, blue eyes, 6 ft., 4 in., tall weighing 200 lbs. He has a $15,000 bond on a warrant dated May 23.

Amanda Kay Ridens, April 12, 1992, Chillicothe, is described as being a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 ft., 6 in., tall and weighs 150 lbs. She is wanted on a warrant dated May 17 for alleged probation violation for felony distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce/attempt to possess with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance. Her bond has been set at $20,000.

Gregory M Anders, Aug, 24, 1969, Chillicothe, is described as a white male, 6 ft., 2 in., tall, weighing 224 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes. He is wanted on a warrant dated May 17, for class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond has been set at $25,000.