Press release for May 22, 2019

12:09 a.m., Officer transported a prisoner to Cameron to meet Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail Transport Officer.

12:19 a.m., Officers checked on a suspicious person at a business in the 1000 block of Washington Street. Officers reported no illegal activity.

1:51 a.m., Officer were dispatched to a disturbance in the 100 block of N. Herriford St. The incident was verbal and no arrests were made.

4:21 a.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist in the 1000 block of Olive Street.

8:58 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 500 block of Elm Street.

9:21 a.m., an Officer responded to assist at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

9:31 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of Polk and Dickinson Streets to a report of a small child wandering around unsupervised. Officers located the child and located the child’s caregiver a short time later approximately two blocks away from where the child was located and the caregiver was unaware of the child being gone. The incident was referred to the Livingston County Children’s Division.

9:46 a.m., Officers spoke to a resident at the police department in reference to a possible scam involving a person selling Direct TV service. The person selling the service was located and determined to be a legal representative for the Direct TV service, but had no city license to do business in Chillicothe. The salesman was advised to cease until he had gone to city hall and acquired the appropriate license.

9:51 a.m., Officers fingerprinted a person per an order from the courts.

10:40 a.m., Officers conducted a funeral escort to Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

10:49 a.m., Officers fingerprinted a person per an order from the courts.

11:03 a.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff Department in the search of a residence in the 200 block of Gale Street. The item was not located.

12:46 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 block of Mansur Street. The incident was found to be verbal and no arrests were made.

1:43 p.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Children’s Division on an investigation in the 200 block of Gale Street.

2:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of property damage in the 1200 block of Broadway. No report was required by the victim.

2:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen bicycle in the 1100 block of Elm Street.

3:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a minor two vehicle crash in the parking lot of the Chillicothe High School. Minor damage was reported to the vehicles and the involved parties exchanged information.

3:21 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Jackson Street. Officers made contact with the person and the issue was resolved.

3:49 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 300 block of Hillcrest Ave. The person was found to be a legitimate salesperson and no crimes had occurred.

3:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of juveniles tampering with mailboxes in the 1700 block of Clay Street. The juvenile males were located and had caused no damage. They were transported by officers to their residence.

3:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an illegally parked vehicle in the 300 block of Hillcrest that was obstructing the flow of traffic. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle’s owner and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Chillicothe Truck Repair and Towing.

4:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 1700 block of Third Street.

9:07 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person walking in the area of the Gravesville Park. Officers located the male who was a resident of the neighborhood walking home.

On May 22, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 133 calls for service.