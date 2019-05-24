Troop H will be increasing patrols n May 24 and 27.

Captain James E. McDonald, commanding officer Troop H, announces special enforcement operations for Troop H over the Memorial Day weekend. Troop H will participate in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. This means that every available trooper in Troop H will be on the road enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists. In addition, Troop H troopers will be conducting six hazardous moving operations. Troopers will be alert for all traffic offenses, and be especially vigilant to aggressive driving violations. Troop H will also be conducting three DWI saturations in the following counties:

Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry and Harrison. These scheduled operations will occur during the peak travel times on May 24 and May 27.

“Memorial Day is the first major travel holiday of the year and the Missouri State Highway Patrol urges motorists to wear their seat belts and never drink and drive,” stated Captain McDonald. “The Highway Patrol wants everyone to have a safe Memorial Day weekend.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober.