With Memorial Day on Monday, county and area city offices, as well as Mid-Continent Public Library and Kansas City Public Library locations, will be closed.

The Palmer Senior Center, Sermon Center and Fairmount Community Center in Independence and Vesper Hall in Independence also are closed. The Blue Springs Fieldhouse will be open from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sugar Creek's Memorial Day ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the War Memorial, at the corner of Kentucky and Sterling roads.

Elsewhere, the World War I Museum and Memorial has free events and displays all weekend, including the Memorial Day ceremony in the courtyard starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Admission over the weekend is free for veterans and active military and half-price for all others.

The Bank of America Celebration at the Station, a free event featuring the Kansas City Symphony performing in front of Union Station, is at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Flag etiquette

On Memorial Day, the United States flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon, then “raised briskly” to the top of the staff until sunset, in honor of the nation's battle heroes, says the Department of Veterans Affairs

Pools and beaches

Due to flooding, opening at the Jackson County beaches at Longview and Blue Springs lakes has been postponed from this weekend until June 1. However, Independence’s Adventure Oasis Water Park opens this weekend.