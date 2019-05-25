Columbia interim Police Chief Geoff Jones is shaking things up a bit in relation to the agency’s ranking structure, but he says it’s a good thing that will allow rank-and-file officers more discretion in applying the principles of community policing.

The reorganization eliminates the position of deputy chief and Jones will now have four assistant chiefs rather than three. Jones said the change was made to reduce any barriers in a direct line of communication with the assistant chiefs, who are directly responsible for their divisions.

“One of the things I talked about very early on is that we had issues with communication and I felt like our structure was too top heavy in the way we communicate with each other,” Jones said. “So I took the deputy chief position out from between me and the assistant chiefs so I could have direct communication with the chiefs running each division.”

Jones said current Deputy Chief Jill Schlude agreed the change was in the best interest of the agency.

“We discussed it early on and both felt it was the appropriate thing to do for the organization,” Jones said. “There was nothing disciplinary or anything like that.”

While there were four lieutenants in the patrol division, that number will be reduced to two. Jones said the change was made to push more supervisory duties onto sergeants and patrolman, to empower them to make decisions as required by the community oriented policing initiative currently underway in the agency.

“One of the things that was occurring with patrol lieutenants on every shift, was that they kind of became the super sergeant,” Jones said. “You had sergeants that were there to supervise, but there was always someone there to override what they said. So you had very capable supervisors who I don’t think were really given the opportunity to supervise. That also cause officers to lean on their sergeants for decision they should be making. They weren't really problem solving in a way that benefited community policing.”

Jones said some of the sergeants will be shuffled a bit, but there were no real changes to that rank or that of patrolman. Community Outreach Unit supervisor Sgt. Mike Hestir will be elevated to the role of a trainer to assist in the department-wide transition to the community oriented model.

“The purpose behind that is that we want the community outreach unit to be used as a training tool for all of the officers,” Jones said. “We can take what COU was doing with the service delivery and community care-taking function and spread it to all of the officers in all of the beats.”

A few changes were also made to the agency’s administrative branch. The internal affairs unit and accreditation manager Sgt. Bob Dochler will now report directly to the chief. Lisa Roland, the agency’s longtime administrative services manager, will now serve as assistant to the chief.

“The person in that role does budget, acquisitions, she manages human resources, payroll and some of the administrative staff here,” Jones said. “She deals with grants and all of those types of things. And I thought it was important she reports directly to me, especially since she controls the budget.”

Overall, Jones expects the changes, which went into effect May 20, will be positive. There is no cost difference associated with the changes, which he says are the first steps in empowering officers with greater problem solving tools on their beats.

“The game plan is to empower officers to make decisions to solve problems on their beats,” Jones said. “This is the first step in having officers stay in their beats and communicate with the other division in a way they can solve problems, where communication is streamlined and policy and training are managed in a way they interact with each other.”

