The Cultural Corner announces closing reception for photographer Roger L. Cissner to be held on from 5-7 p.m., on May 30 at Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery located at 424 Locust St. Cissner’s exhibit of over 50 pieces feature his travels will inspire you to see the beauty our world holds for us.

During the closing event Cissner will give a short presentation highlighting his travels and photography beginning at 5:30 p.m. the reception and presentation is thanks to our sponsors, Sen. Denny Hoskins & Rep. Rusty Black.

“The emphasis of my photography is to present photography as a fine art and to provide a view of the world views that surround us – both large and small

It turns out that I am a photographer of opportunity, in that while I focus on landscapes, I will capture whatever image intrigues/interests me. Finally, I strive to capture my images intact within the camera, requiring little or no additional work,” Cissner said.

Cissner’s photography will be on exhibit in the Cultural Corner Gallery through May 30. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday hours from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Receptions are open to the public and are free admission.

For more information regarding this event or other events at the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery visit www.culturalcornerartguild.org or call 660-240-5022.