Memorial Day holiday closings

Due to the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday, the following businesses and agencies will be closed: North Central Missouri College, Trenton; Chillicothe License Office; the Livingston County Courthouse, Chillicothe City Hall, United States Postal Service; Chillicothe Municipal Utilities will run service a day behind; Livingston County Library and any other state and government offices.

On Monday, the Constitution-Tribune office will also be closed and there will be no Monday publication. For the latest news be sure to check our website at www.chillicothenews.com or find us on Facebook.