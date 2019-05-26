The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for through June 2.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair from Route A to Route 13, May 28 – 31

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge maintenance at the Long Creek Bridge and Chariton River Bridge near Keytesville. The bridges will be narrowed to one lane with a 15-foot width restriction through May 31.

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Marceline to the city limits of Keytesville, May 28 – 31. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 750 feet west of Pershing Road, May 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daviess County

Route KK – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through mid-July. More info: https://www.modot.org/clinton-and-daviess-county-bridge-deck-replacements-over-i-35

I-35 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Grand River Overflow Bridge, May 28 – 31. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the early July. Detour along Routes 48 and M. More info: https://www.modot.org/third-fork-platte-river-bridge-dekalb-county-us-route-169

Route EE – Chip seal project from U.S. Route 69 to Route 6, May 28 – 31. A flagger will direct motorists through the work zone.

Grundy County

Route 146 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 100 feet west of Route CC, May 28, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Linn County

Route WW – Pothole patching from Route 5 to the Macon County line, May 28

Route U – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to Route 129, May 29 – 31

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Drain Bridge through late June. The bridge was closed after flooding damag