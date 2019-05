“This Magnificent Cake”

What: Film

Where: Ragtag Cinema, 10 Hitt St.

When: 2, 6:30 p.m. Monday

How much: Visit www.ragtagcinema.org for ticket details

About: Playing as part of a three-day run, this inventive stop-motion animated film explores the dynamics of colonization in what seems a far-off time and place: Belgian-occupied Congo in the late 19th century. Plays with two short films. Unrated.