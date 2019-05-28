CFD Chief warns of massive, historic flooding to hit area.

Chief Darrell Wright warns community members to be prepared for massive flooding.

"I just visited with Scott from the River Forecast Center and they predict that the Grand River will rise to a record high of 40’2” by Thursday morning," Wright said. "This will be a record and impact our roads and flood some thing we have not witnessed before. This forecast includes the storms of tonight and tomorrow. They have calculated our rainfall at 2”. Please make preparations."