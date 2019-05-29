Several crimes in Chillicothe are detailed in a report from Chief Jon Maples.

“Last week was a crazy, busy, dangerous week here at the Chillicothe Police Department,” Police Chief Jon Maples said on Tuesday, in a press release that detailed variety of situations faced by his officers in the days before.

On Sunday, May 19, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Chillicothe Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Virginia Avenue, in reference to a male pointing a loaded shotgun at his family members. “Upon arrival, the officers located the subject and made the scene safe. After further investigation, the individual was found to have been using and in possession of methamphetamine,” Maples said. A 46-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and transported to the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail. Two firearms were seized from the residence for evidence and safekeeping. This individual was later charged in the Livingston County Associate Court for possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $25,000 cash only. More charges of weapons violations are being sent to the Livingston County Prosecutor for consideration of charges.

There second incident Maples detailed occurred on May 22, at about 9:30 a.m., when a 2-year-old was found wandering around the area of Polk Street and Dickinson Street alone, by a citizen. An officer conducted a neighborhood canvas to locate the child’s parent or caretaker and an hour later officers located the caretaker.

“The caretakers were brought the police department and the parents were contacted,” Maples said. “As a result a 17-year-old female and a 19-year-old male were arrested for endangering the welfare of a child 2nd degree. They were later released pending the court date and filing of formal charges.”

The Livingston County Children’s Division assisted in the investigation.

On May 23, 2019, at about 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Third Street in reference to a male pulling a gun on a family member. There was a verbal argument and it is alleged that one male pulled a gun on another. Upon officer’s arrival, the male was observed leaving the scene in a vehicle. A car stop was conducted to further the investigation.

“A 29-year-old male was arrested and a gun was seized for evidence and safekeeping,” Maples said. “This individual was transported to the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail, and was later charged in the Livingston County Associate Court for domestic assault and armed criminal action with a bond of $50,000 cash only. This individual admitted to using methamphetamine. Two Livingston County Deputies responded to assist, one being Deputy K-9 Zaki. We appreciate their assistance.”

A May 25, incident detailed by Maples included occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m., when officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Fair Street in reference to an anonymous caller reporting a female was passed out in the drivers seat of a vehicle with a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old in the back seat of the vehicle. The caller had tried to wake the female up and was unsuccessful so they called the police. After several attempts, officers woke the female, Samantha Jo Jones, up. After further investigation, officers arrested the Jones for possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

“The children were taken to the police department where they bought them breakfast,” Maples reported. “During this investigation, contact was made with a 27-year-old male who was on parole. He was later arrested for possession of a controlled substance.”

Both were transported to the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail and later charged in the Livingston County Associate Court with possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. The Livingston County Children’s Division and Livingston County Juvenile Office assisted in the investigation.

“The children were at the police department most of the day and the officers and dispatcher took very good care of them, playing with them, buying them lunch, and keeping them safe,” Maples added.

On May 27, at 2:19 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for driving with a defective tail light while patrolling near the intersection of Washington Street and Webster Street. During the stop, officers were assisted by two Livingston County Deputies, including K-9 Zaki.

Zaki provided confirmation of drug odor(s) present during a free air sniff. Items were seized during this investigation that indicates that narcotics were used and or possibly sold. As a result of this investigation a 23-year-old male and 19-year-old female were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. They were transported to the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail and later charged in the Livingston County Associate Court for possession of a controlled substance

with a $10,000 bond.

“We live in an amazing community and the officers and I believe that it is our No. 1 priority to keep the citizens of Chillicothe safe. We stay proactive in attempting to stop this bad stuff from happening. The men and women of the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office do an amazing job and we appreciate the teamwork between agencies,” Maples said. “It also makes me proud to see officers able to take care of business one minute and the next minute be compassionate caregivers to the children in need. We also appreciate the trust and partnership from the community.”