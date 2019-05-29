The MFA Oil Foundation gave the multipurpose center a grant for $1500.

On Friday, the MFA Oil Foundation awarded a grant to the Grand River Multipurpose Center for $1500 to help the center purchase two new computers.

MFA Oil Director of Relations, Tom May described the MFA OIL Foundation as “a program that allows our company to give support back to rural communities that are the foundation of our business. The grants the foundation awards helps support many youth programs and organization active in addressing and solving community problems and improving the quality of life.”

Pictured is Cindy Ireland, director of the Grand River Multipurpose Center; Garrett Antoine, plant manager for MFA Oil, and Teresa Sykes, Grand River Multipurpose Center, resource coordinator.