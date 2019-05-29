Police Blotter

Press release for May 27, 2019

4:01 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an alarm at a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The alarm was determined to have been an accidental trip.

4:40 a.m., Officers transported two prisoners to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

6:02 a.m., Officers assisted animal control to the shelter due to flooding.

8:17 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report from the Grundy County Sheriff Department that they had located a vehicle that was on fire in field and was owned by a resident in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive. The owner was contacted and advised that she had just discovered the vehicle had been stolen sometime during the night. The incident remains under investigation.

9:36 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 1400 block of Calhoun Street. The vehicle was towed by Chillicothe Truck Repair and Towing.

9:57 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of an elderly female walking in the area of Ryan Lane and Brunswick. Officers were unable to locate.

10:14 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an item in the roadway in the 1000 block of Normal Street. Officers removed the item from the roadway.

1:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of items being stolen from a storage unit near Green and Williams Street. The incident remains under investigation.

2:38 p.m., Officers removed a turtle from the roadway on Washington Street and Ann Street.

4:27 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a mattress being dumped on a vacant lot in the 1500 block of Webster Street. Officers contacted the responsible party and the mattress was removed.

6:56 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle driving by male near Central Street and Maple Street. The reporting party indicated the incident occurred approximately 10 minutes prior to reporting. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle and there were no further reports.

7:13 p.m., Officers were flagged down while on patrol by a resident in the 1100 block of Broadway in reference to locating a stray puppy. While on the scene, the owner of the dog arrived and took custody.

7:48 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of possible animal neglect in the 400 block of Mack Street. Officers determined that the dog had proper care and no action was needed.

7:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of vandalism to a motor vehicle while it was parked at Mack and St. Louis Street. The incident remains under investigation.

8:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report possible animal neglect in the area of Herriman and Vine Street. The incident remains under investigation.

On May 27, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 128 calls for service.

Press release for May 26, 2019

12:57 a.m., Officers assisted another law enforcement agency in the N. Washington St. and Fairway St. area.

8:58 a.m., Officers took a report of property damage in the 1800 block of Clay St. The investigation is ongoing.

9:14 p.m., Officers took a report of property damage in the 1800 block of Clay St. The investigation is ongoing.

9:20 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle injury crash at Bus. 36 Hwy. and S. Washington St. Both vehicle’s sustained moderate damage and were towed from the scene by Gabrielson’s Truck Repair and Towing. A driver was transported to Hedrick Medical Center by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with what appeared to be minor injuries.

12:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of Alexander St. The incident was determined to be verbal in nature.

1:04 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 1500 block of Bryan St. Officers made contact and the person agreed to turn down the music.

2:14 p.m., Officers conducted a paper service in the 1500 block of Vine St.

3:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a careless driver in the area of Fair St. and Bryan St. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

4:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm in the 500 block of Jackson St. It was a false alarm.

5:14 p.m., Officers took a report of possible child abuse at the Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

5:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 1400 block of Calhoun St. Officers discovered no one resided at the residence.

6:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an animal complaint in the 300 block of Herriman St. Officers did not observe any violation.

6:33 p.m., Officers arrested Zachary T. Johnson on an active warrant out of Randolph County for stealing at Jackson St. and Vine St. Johnson was processed at the police department. He was unable to post the $5,000 cash or surety bond and was transported by a Chillicothe Police Officer to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

7:02 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation at the police department.

7:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible illegal burn in the 1000 block of Olive St. Officers made contact and did not discover any illegal items.

7:22 p.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle which was driving in a careless manner with excessive speeds and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. Anthony R.V. Martin was arrested in the 400 block of Walnut St. by Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies with the assistance of Chillicothe Police Officers.

7:29 p.m., Officers conducted a prisoner transport to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

7:43 p.m., Officers took a report of a non-injury one vehicle crash in the 600 block of Ann St.

9:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle travelling westbound on U.S. 36 Hwy. with an equipment violation. Officers observed the vehicle pull in a parking lot to correct the violation.

Press release for May 25, 2019

6:18 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a female appearing to be passed out in a vehicle behind the wheel with kids playing in the car in the 1700 block of Fair St. Officers arrived and after repeated attempts the female, Samantha Jo Jones, woke. Jones was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was processed at the police department and later transported by Chillicothe officers to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

6:19 a.m., Officers assisted another law enforcement agency in conducting a death notification.

7:10 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a civil matter at the police department.

7:42 a.m., Officers conducted an investigation in the 600 block of Jackson St.

9:13 a.m., Officers conducted a drug investigation in the 500 block of E. Bus. 36 Hwy. Officers arrested Nicholas Allen Duckworth for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Duckworth was processed at the police department and he was later transported by Chillicothe officers to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

12:08 p.m., Officers conducted a prisoner transport.

1:42 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Edgerton St. The incident was determined to be verbal.

1:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a scam/stealing in the 1000 block of Graves St. Officers spoke with the citizen and no report was filed at that time.

2:49 p.m., Officers conducted a prisoner transport.

3:29 p.m., Officers were dispatched to tire debris on the roadway on U.S. 36 Hwy. The debris was removed.

4:25 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle driving with excessive speeds in the 400 block of Cowgill St. Officers located the driver and informed them of the complaint and possible consequences.

8:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a careless driver in the 200 block of W. Herriman St.

9:04 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a person with a dog matching the description of a missing dog in the 1200 block of N. Washington St. Officers did not locate the person or dog at that time. Officers later located the male and dog in the 600 block of Walnut St. The dog looked similar to the missing dog but was not the same dog.

9:19 p.m., Officers arrested Kari Ann Curry on an active arrest warrants out of Chillicothe for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Curry was processed at the police department. She was unable to post the required $450 cash only bond and was transported by a Chillicothe officer to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

10:56 p.m., Officers conducted a prisoner transport.

Press release for May 24, 2019

12:16 a.m., Officers and Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted an investigation in the 1300 block of Third Street.

12:24 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 1100 block of Hogan Street. Officers made contact and the resident agreed to keep the music down.

1:21 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a child custody dispute in the 200 block of E. Jackson Street. The incident was resolved with the assistance of officers.

8:08 a.m., Officers were dispatched to possible suspicious activity in the 10 block of S. Washington Street. Nothing suspicious was located.

8:09 a.m., Officers were dispatched to possible debris on the street at Frederick St. and Williams St. No debris was located.

8:25 a.m., Officers conducted an escort for Chillicothe Hornets.

8:55 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog running-at-large in the 200 block of E. Jackson St. The owner was contacted and retrieved the dog.

11:48 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 100 block of Wilson St. The person was found okay.

12:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible medical emergency with a female lying on the street in the 100 block of E. Bridge St. Officers did not locate the female or a medical emergency.

12:35 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 600 block of Broadway St. Officers were unable to locate the illegally parked vehicle.

12:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle in the 1400 block of Calhoun St. Officers marked the vehicle with a notice to remove from the street.

1:04 p.m., Officers assisted a citizen with a child custody dispute in the 600 block of Walnut St.

2:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible property damage in the 300 block of Park Ln. Officers were advised there was no report needed at that time.

2:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible disturbance in the 900 block of S. Washington St. The incident was determined to be a verbal disagreement over a parking spot and was resolved by officers.

3:08 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 400 block of Dickinson Ave. The person was found okay.

3:56 p.m., Officers were dispatched to debris on the street in the 100 block of N. Washington St. The debris was removed.

4:29 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 400 block of Wise St.

At approximately 4:54 p.m., Officers were dispatched to someone going into the old

football stadium which was supposed to be secured. Officers contacted juveniles who

were given a ride to their residences.

At approximately 7:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person saying they

work for a T.V. company in the 10 block of Church St. Officers spoke with the person

who claimed he worked for a contract company for AT&T. Officers discovered he was

going door to door without a business license and was advised to stop the activities until

one was obtained.

At approximately 11:27 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check on water over the street

at Third St. and Woodrow St. Officers advised there was water over the street but it was

still passable and they would monitor the water level.